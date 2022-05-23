Cuba was sixth in Canoe Sprint World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, May 22 (ACN) Cuba said goodbye today to the 2022 Canoe Sprint World Cup in Racice, Czech Republic, with a gold, a silver and a bronze medal, good enough to finish sixth in the competition (2-2-1).



Saturday's golden metal was won by Yarisleidis Cirilo won the 200 m final A (C-1) with a time of 45.08 seconds—the best of the women’s results (2-1-0)—whereas her fellow countrywoman Khaterin Nuevo finished ninth with 46.93 seconds. Cirilo had already won the gold in 200m C-2 and the silver medal in the 500m C-2, in both cases together with Nuevo.



Meanwhile, Serguei Torres (22:58.75 min) and José Ramón Pelier (23:26.23 min) won the silver and bronze medals in the 5,000 meter C-1. Pelier also rowed in the 1,000 m C-1 final A final, but finished seventh, while Torres was sixth in the final B.



Spain (3-4-2) finished first in the Racice competition—which gathered 500 athletes from 50 countries, including several Olympic and world medalists—followed by China (3-2-2), Germany (3-2-1), Ukraine (3-2-1), Poland (2-2-2) and Cuba (2-2-1).