Cuban Gracial hits, Despaigne debuts, others with ups and downs at NPB





HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) Cuban Yurisbel Gracial hit a double and a single in four innings and drove in a run in the 5-1 victory of the SoftBank Falcons over the Seibu Lions in the Japanese professional baseball league Tuesday.



At the Cellular Stadium in Naha, Okinawa, and for the Pacific League, the Cuban outfielder, who drove in his first run since May 8, raised his average to 277 and his towing total to 12.



Meanwhile, his compatriot and teammate, Cuban slugger Alfredo Despaigne, received a ticket in a relief appearance, in what was his first game of the year.



For the Falcons, Cuban left-handed reliever Livan Moinelo struck out two opponents and gave up one ticket, allowed no hits or runs in one inning and thus lowered his effectiveness to 1.08 clean runs per game.



In other actions of Cuban players, the DeNA All-Stars defeated the Chunichi Dragons 4-0, team for which their starter Dayan Viciedo went 3-0, with a ticket and reduced his average to 245. Meanwhile, left fielder Ariel Martinez failed in three innings to lower his average to 338.



In addition, shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria had two hits in four innings and scored a run in the Lotte Marinos' 6-3 win over the Rakuten Eagles at the ZOZO Marine Stadium in Chiba. His average rose to 221.



For the Marinos, his compatriot and teammate Leonys Martin went 3-1, with a single and a hit, to raise his average to 139.