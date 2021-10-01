Cuba will fight for ninth place in Volleyball U21 World Championship

HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 30 (ACN) The Cuban men's team will be opposite Iran on Sunday, following two days of transfer and rest for the 16 teams participating in the Volleyball U21 World Championship, held jointly by Bulgaria and Italy.



Coach Jesús Cruz's disciples will play against the Iranians in the first day of the stage to define places 9 to 12, in which Canada and Thailand will also be in action, in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia.



The Cubans finished third in Pool B, with nine points, one win and one loss, behind Poland (9/3-0) and Bulgaria (6/2-1) and ahead of Bahrain (0/0-3), and second (6/2-1) in Pool H, led by Canada (9/3-0), with Bahrain (3/1-2) and Cameroon (0/0-3) in third and fourth places.

Cuba prevailed over Bahrain and Cameroon—by walkover—in Pool B and lost against Poland and Bulgaria, as well as to Canada in Pool H.



Sunday will also see the semifinal matches Russia-Argentina and Italy-Poland in Cagliari, whereas Carbonia will host the games Czech Republic-Bulgary and Brazil-Belgium for places 5 to 8.



Cuba finished tenth in the 2019 World Cup in Bahrain, won by Iran, escorted on the podium by Italy and Brazil.