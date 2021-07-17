Cuban PM hands banner to Paralympic delegation to Tokyo





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban prime minister, handed the banner today to the sports delegation that will represent the country at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, to be held August 24-September 5.



At the Jose Marti Monument, at the Revolution Square in Havana, the prime minister handed over the national flag to Omara Durand, paratriathletics, and Lorenzo Perez, para-swimming, who were escorted by Leonardo Diaz and Angel Jimenez, also in paratriathlon.



According to the sports publication JIT, in his words to the 39 members of the delegation, Marrero Cruz ratified his trust in the performance of all the qualified athletes, convinced that they will put the decision to win in each of the scenarios in which they compete.



He also pondered how much they have done in the midst of the difficult situation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to prepare for the event in Japan.



The event was also attended by Raul Fornes, acting president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation ( INDER by its Spanish acronym), and Alberto Juantorena, president of the Cuban Paralympic Committee, as well as members of the Polit Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, senior executives of social and mass organizations, and ministers.