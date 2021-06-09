Cuban judoka Maylín del Toro today at the Budapest World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) Maylin del Toro will make her debut today in the fourth day of the individual tournament of the World Championship held in Budapest, Hungary.



Del Toro (63 kg), who ranks 11th in the qualification zone, will face Aina Laura Rosoanaivo, from Madagascar, in pool A. Her fight could open the medal table for Cuba, which also pins its hopes on Ivan Silva (90 kg/5th), who will take to the mat on Thursday. Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg/9th) will compete on Friday, while on Saturday, last day of the individual tournament, there will be Idalis Ortiz (+78 kg/1st) and Andy Granda (+100 kg/18th).



Three Cuban judokas have lost so far, namely Orlando Polanco (66 kg/36th), Arnaes Odelín (57 kg/47th) and Magdiel Estrada (73kg/36th).



Japan leads the competition with three gold, two silver and one bronze medal, followed by Russia (1-0-1), Canada (1-0-0) and Georgia (1-0-0), the four nations with at least one gold medal.



There are 664 judokas—386 men and 278 women—from 118 countries competing in the individual tournament of the Budapest world championships.



The mixed team competition is scheduled for Sunday, when Cuba will open against Georgia in pool D, which also includes France and the Netherlands.