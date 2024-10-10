Cuba’s medical cooperation entity receives commendation





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) The plaques “40 years of love and hope for the world” and “40th anniversary of Family Medicine” were bestowed on workers and founders of the Unidad Central de Cooperación Médica (UCCM) in recognition of its four decades of dedication to this humane endeavor ever since it was founded by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro on October 3, 1984.



Dr. José Ángel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health, praised UCCM’s commendable work in the fulfillment of international commitments and the management of its highly qualified and professionally competent members.



In the past 40 years, the UCCM trained 33,000 professionals for the mission Barrio Adentro and operation Milagro in Venezuela, three medical brigades to fight the Ebola virus in West Africa, and the 11,000 doctors engaged in the program More Doctors for Brazil Program, as well as 90 brigades of the “Henry Reeve” International Contingent and 58 brigades to counter Covid-19 in 42 nations.



Cuba’s medical cooperation boasts outstanding results in more than 160 countries, as evidenced by the nomination of the “Henry Reeve” contingent deployed in Ebola-hit Africa for the Nobel Peace Prize and the awarding of the People's Prize to the aid workers who joined the fight against Covid-19.

Cuban doctors have worked in developed countries such as China, Italy, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates, as well as in Pakistan, Guatemala, Bolivia, and Haiti.



On behalf of the honorees, Dr. Ricardo Bagarrotti stressed: “These will not be the last contributions, since many more will come, and the UCCM will always be here to take up the challenge and follow the path traced by our Commander in Chief with the sole objective of fighting for a better world”.