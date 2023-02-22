Renowned scientific publication highlights Cuba's contributions on autism





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) For scientific knowledge there are no barriers and proof of this is the book Translational Approaches to Autism Spectrum Disorder, by Cuban doctor Maria de los Angeles Robinson Agramonte.



Since its publication in 2015 by the prestigious Springer Publishing House, one of the most recognized worldwide in scientific publications, it has had wide sales on Amazon, more than 17,000 downloads online and it occupies a space in the library of the White House.



The book, made up of 11 chapters written in English, has as its background a research project that has been in session at the International Center for Neurological Restoration (CIREN by its Sapanish acronym) since 2013, and which is dedicated to the study of biomarkers and intervention in autism spectrum disorders (ASD), explained its main author.



Robinson Agramonte, who holds a PhD in Sciences, is a second-degree specialist in Immunology and Consulting Professor, told the Cuban News Agency that the idea of the publication came up as part of the group's collaboration with the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.



She expressed that the text - Annual Health Award in 2016 and 2022 - is quite complete, because it covers general elements of autism and biochemical, neurobiological, pathophysiological aspects, from the clinical and intervention point of view, including imaging as a relevant element.



According to its author, it stresses the intersectoriality to conform the publication through the collaboration with researchers from CIREN, the Universities of Havana and Medical Sciences; the Institutes of Neurology and Neurosurgery, Hematology and Immunology, and Nephrology, as well as with scientists from Brazil, Israel, the United States, Italy and Argentina.



Dr. Nibaldo Hernandez Mesa, president of the Society of Neurosciences of Cuba and one of the collaborators, emphasized that this is the first book written by Cuban neuroscientists that employs a multidisciplinary approach, and it is precisely that vision one of its most transcendental elements.



For her part, Dr. Yamila Adams Villalon, researcher and assistant professor at the Institute of Hematology and Immunology, pointed out that the book offers a comprehensive view of knowledge ranging from pathophysiology to intervention.



On the international projection of the text, she commented that it has evidenced Cuba's scientific development, by including not only updated aspects of the subject, but also its own results.



Dedicated once again to children with autism and their parents, the next publication, which will be the focus of the researcher's efforts, will incorporate new topics studied by the group, such as those related to the mirror neuron system, transcranial magnetic stimulation and the development of skills through sports.