Donations of medical supplies to healthcare centers in eastern Cuba

HOLGUIN, Cuba, Sep 30 (ACN) The Guillermo Luis Hospital in the town of Moa is one of the healthcare centers in the province of Holguin that received medical supplies donated by many countries to help Cuba fight COVID-19.



Rebeca Robles, a specialist with the Provincial Public Health Division, told ACN that they received from Chile five portable oxygen generators, in high demand for the treatment of the clinical symptoms of the new coronavirus.



“We also got gloves, masks, and 500,000 syringes worth more 45,000 euros from the Netherlands, which we will use to tackle the pandemic in this municipality, one of the hardest hit by the epidemic,” she remarked.



The province has also received help from Cubans living in Ecuador, namely sets of sphygmomanometers with stethoscope, blood glucose monitors with strips, thermometers, oximeters, and other components.



Adding to this relief aid are the donations delivered by non-governmental organizations such as the Martin Luther King Memorial Center, which recently sent soap, wet wipes, antiseptic cream, folic acid and vitamins to the 8 de Marzo Maternal Home, one of the largest in Cuba, with more than 300 beds.



Due to the impact of COVID-19 on Cuba and to the tightening of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island, several nations have donated food and medical supplies, including Mexico, Venezuela, Canada, Russia and Italy.



These contributions have made it possible to improve not only medical assistance, but also the free delivery of food modules to more than 110,000 families in the eastern region, the third largest populated of the island with more than one million inhabitants, preceded by Havana and Santiago de Cuba.