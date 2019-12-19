Cuba condemns new OAS aggression against its international medical collaboration

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 18 (ACN) Cuba denounced today the new aggression of the Organization of American States (OAS) against Cuba's international medical collaboration in different countries of the world.



This organization, headed by Luis Almagro, called a forum this Wednesday in Washington in order to discredit the participation of Cuban health specialists in social programs of third world nations.

In that sense, Rogelio Sierra Diaz, Cuban deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed on Twitter that "once again the "ministry of colonies" #OEA and its impresentable Sec. General are obedient to his imperial master and staging a show to try to discredit our Medical Cooperation, using the dirtiest lies and ignoring its humanist and solidary essence #CubaForHealth.

The deputy foreign minister added that "Almagro and his gang intend to ignore for convenience or servility, millions of lives saved by our health personnel in the world, the pride and commitment of those "angels in white robes" who voluntarily bring hope to the neediest.

The forum is part of the White House's campaign of slander and lies, which for several months has been aimed at discrediting the Cuban Revolution in one of the country's most prestigious fields: cooperation in health, explained Johana Tablada, deputy director general of the United States Ministry of Foreign Affairs.