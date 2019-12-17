Nordic solidarity brigade arrives in Cuba

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 17 (ACN) Noemi Rabaza Fernandez, First VP of the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP), said today that the Caribbean island is working harder every day to build a prosperous and sustainable socialism, during the welcoming ceremony of the Nordic Brigade of Solidarity with Cuba.



In the presence of Fernando Gonzalez Llort, president of ICAP, the executive gave the welcoming words to the members of the 63rd group, which took place at the Julio Antonio Mella International Camp (CIJAM), in Caimito municipality, Artemisa.

Rabaza Fernandez denounced that the United States is tightening the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba in its repeated attempt to hinder at any price the development and welfare of its people.

During the ceremony, friends from Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany and Ukraine laid a wreath in honor of Julio Antonio Mella in the monument to the outstanding student leader at CIJAM and planted a tree in memory of their stay there.

The program of the brigade, which announces on Wednesday a workshop denouncing the US blockade against the island, includes productive work and talks with the foreign policy of the Cuban Revolution and social, political, environmental and cultural issues.

They will visit Pinar del Rio province from December 30 to January 2 to celebrate the new year and the 61st anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution.

This group follows the tradition that friends of Cuba travel to the island to celebrate with their people on January 1st, hosted by ICAP and its travel agency Amistur, as well as the CIJAM lodging center.