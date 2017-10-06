Cuba-US direct mail agreement on standby

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (acn) Mail between Cuba and the United States has not ceased, but the pilot agreement for direct deliveries has expired and the Caribbean island is awaiting for America to sign a definitive agreement, said Soraya Bravo, vice president of Correos de Cuba business group.

In a press release, the executive recalled that on March 16, 2016, direct mail between the two nations was re-established through charter flights three times a week, including correspondence, parcels, packages and courier services, which were interrupted for more than 50 years.

That increased traffic in both directions, diminished risks aroused from flow through a third country and significantly reduced delivery times, Bravo said.

At the end of the scheduled pilot plan, Cuba worked on the definitive regulations through commercial lines that regularly fly to Havana; and she added that US postal authorities are ready to sign the agreement, but it has not yet materialized.

Consequently, Bravo noted, this service was offered again through a third country, which increases the risks and reduces traffic.

She argued that although mail existed between the two countries, the arrival of parcels and packages from Panama was suspended after a terrorist act that caused an explosion in the facility that today hosts the Ministry of Communications.