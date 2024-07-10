Eastern Cuba makes strides toward circular economy





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Jul 10 (ACN) A number of enterprises in the province of Holguin are already applying the postulates of circular economy, one of the guidelines underpinning a local governance system based on science and innovation.



Juan Carlos González Leyva, a specialist in this field, remarked that it is a three-pronged process based on planning, implementation and evaluation and designed to reduce pollution, extend the useful life of materials, and encourage reusing and recycling the existing ones with a view to sustainable development.



To this end and by way of example, he referred to the great progress made by local entities such as the Iberostar Holguín Hotel’s success in cutting down on the use of plastics and a sugar cane enterprise that managed to increase crop yields by saving water and avoiding river and lake pollution.



“The province is also promoting the training of executives and specialists in this area to improve the enforcement of related legislation and the provisions enacted by the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment,” Gonzáles Leyva pointed out.