U.S. blockade tampers with rail transport in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Jun 27 (ACN) The U.S. blockade of Cuba has negative effects on the rail transport system in the province of Holguin, where alternatives are explored based on the use of science and technological innovation.



Lázaro Llanes Lemes, deputy director of the Cuban Railway Union (UFC) in the province, said that one major effect of this genocidal policy is the country’s inability to get credits to buy spare parts and resources such as lubricants and ties to repair vehicles and tracks.



“The obstacles to purchase fuel and new technologies with North American components and the fact that getting them in third countries makes them more expensive prevents us from modernizing our engine repair shops and trains and providing a proper service to our customers,” he pointed out. “However, our workers’ skills at innovation have made it possible to replace parts and equipment otherwise out of Cuba’s reach and to keep four routes in operation.”



Imposed on February 7, 1962, the U.S. blockade of Cuba has caused damages amounting to more than USD 5 billion a year in all of the country’s economic and social sectors.

