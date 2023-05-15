Mining-metallurgical center of Moa, a high priority for Cuba





MOA, HOLGUIN, Cuba, May 15 (ACN) The injection of fresh foreign currency, which branches such as tourism, biotechnology and nickel seek to provide to the Cuban economy, usually occurs under the effects of the U.S. blockade, the ups and downs of international prices, the problems of the logistics chain and geopolitical conflicts on a global scale.



These are external factors that make it necessary to counteract them as much as possible with greater efficiency, foresight and sense of urgency, which is why last week Alejandro Gil Fernandez, deputy prime minister and head of economy and planning, toured this mining-metallurgical pole, where the nickel industry is located, in the municipality of Moa in Holguin(eastern Cuba).



As explained to the Cuban News Agency by PhD in Science Juan Ruiz Quintana, general director of Mining of the Ministry of Energy and Mines ( MINEM), Cuba ranks fifth and third, respectively, in the world reserves of nickel (Ni) and cobalt (Co).



Meanwhile, most of the deposits are located in this area of eastern Cuba, where the production companies Comandante Ernesto Che Guevara and the mixed Moa Nickel S.A. - Comandante Pedro Soto Alba, which shares administration with the Canadian company Sherritt International, are located.



With the directors of Osde Cubaniquel, with experts from the University Doctor Antonio Nuñez Jimenez, from Moa, and with the respective boards of directors of the factories, the vice prime minister discussed the financial situation, the search for solutions, and particularly how to reduce the costs in the operations of the production flow, while paying on time the bills or contractual commitments.



As part of the Geological-Mining Development Project led by MINEM in the National Economic and Social Development Plan for the country until 2030, by 2023 Pedro Sotto Alba - whose production capacity exceeds 34,000 tons - expects to have a new ore pulp plant by December.



The investment program also contemplates the completion in November 2024 of another leaching unit, known as the sixth train, where the main chemical reactions of this technological process take place, an operation that consists of the separation of one or several substances contained in a pulp matrix, thus increasing production by more than 5,000 tons.



Che Guevara" was interested in the import capacity of energy carriers and other inputs needed to obtain the main product known as nickel oxide (nickel sinter), as well as resources for the capitalization of the industry, affected as a consequence of the blockade and the impact of Covid-19 on the global economy.



Nickel is essential for obtaining stainless steel and corrosion-resistant alloys; cobalt, meanwhile, is used in the manufacture of batteries for cell phones and automobiles, as well as aircraft turbines.

Such metals are vital for the energy transition and the so-called green or clean economies, pointed out Juan Ruiz Quintana.

The demand for Ni and Co as well as lithium will grow in the coming years, given the boost of emerging technologies of the fourth industrial revolution and the wide use in new products and modern techniques, such as electric vehicles, said the general director of Mining of MINEM.

The Science, Technology and Innovation entities are participating in these challenges; integrated with the University of Moa, a leading center for the training of professionals and cadres of the industry and of the municipality itself, as stated by the deputy prime minister and head of economy and planning during a meeting with project leaders of the university.