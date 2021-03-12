Cuba registers heavy losses due to economic, commercial and financial blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) In just over a year, the new blockading measures imposed by the United States (U.S.) on Cuba have caused losses in the millions to the island, according to the island’s permanent mission to the United Nations (UN).



Between April 2019 and March 2020, the U.S. economic, commercial and financial siege caused damages in tourism-related travel services, operations and logistic worth around 1,888,386,675 dollars.



At the root of these losses are the new decisions by the State Department to regulate U.S. travel to the island and prohibit regular and charter flights to international airports, except to Havana. As a result of this measure, around 420,000 U.S. travelers were prevented from visiting the island, with the consequent losses in revenue to the Cuban industry.



Were it not for the blockade, the note adds, the annual number of U.S. visitors to Cuba could reach the two-million mark and the U.S. would be the main source of inbound travelers. Likewise, around 1,748,379 people could not travel from the U.S.