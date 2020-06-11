Cuba to attend 2020 Multisectoral International Business Round in Argentina



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 11 (acn) Cuba participates today in the Mendoza 2020 Multisectoral International Business Round, with the representation of ARTEX and the Producing and Commercializing Agro-Products and Seeds Company, the Center for the Promotion of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, ProCuba, reported on Twitter.

With representatives of 80 enterprises from five countries, the Argentine province of Mendoza will host the meeting tosday in a virtual way due to the epidemiological situation in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the organizers, companies from the United States, Chile, Paraguay, Cuba and Argentina were confirmed for the videoconference, which will run from morning until past noon on the Zoom platform.

The objective of the round is to contact local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with buyers from abroad in various areas, including food, wine, packaging, textiles, uniforms, timbers, management systems and equipment, according to the Mendoza Economic Federation (FEM).

The event, organized by the FEM and the Business Round of the Argentine SMEs Confederation, has the support of the Mendoza Diplomatic Forum, the Mendoza Support Group for Strategic Development 2050, the Chilean-Argentine Chamber and the Women Entrepreneurs.