US judge dismisses case against cruise company under Helms-Burton Act

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan. 6 (ACN) Judge Beth Bloom of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida dismissed the lawsuit against MSC Cruises SA under the extraterritoriality of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act.



The complaint against the cruise line was filed last August on behalf of Havana Docks Corporation, a company owned by Mickael Behn, claiming to be the rightful owner of certain commercial real estate in the Port of Havana, Jose Ramon Cabañas, Cuban ambassador to Washington, posted on Twitter.

One of the plaintiffs in the case, which began in May 2019, was Javier Garcia, who also filed a similar claim against Carnival Corp. and later also against Norwegian Cruise and Royal Caribbean, claiming ownership of the port in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.

Since June last year, the U.S. government banned the entry of cruise ships to Cuban ports as part of a new series of restrictions on travel to Cuba, in order to affect the tourism sector, the main pillar of the Caribbean country's economy.

These measures are aimed at choking the normal development of the Caribbean nation with the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States against Cuba.

MSC Cruises is one of the most important shipping corporations in the world, with a history of more than 300 years, led by the family of sailors Aponte, originally from Sorrento, Italy.