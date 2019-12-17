Amidst limitations, Cuban economy is not expected to decline in 2019

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 17 (ACN) Amidst the limitations, and thanks to the people' efforts, it is estimated that the Cuban economy will not decrease in 2019, Alejandro Gil Fernandez, Cuban Minister of Economy and Planning, told MPs of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) today.



In presence of Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of the Republic, Esteban Lazo, President of the ANPP, and members of the Council of Ministers, Gil Fernandez stated that this is testimony to the country's resistance capacity and internal reserves.

It is not easy to overcome the impact of the blockade imposed by the United States, but even if we do not reach all the goals, we have managed to maintain important levels of activity for the economy, he said.

He also recalled that the country has faced additional restrictions with the assignment of energy carriers, which has affected public transportation, agriculture, food production and distribution, as well as the temporary stoppage of some investments and the slowdown of others.

The minister referred to a series of measures adopted during the year to boost the economy, including wage increases in the budgeted sector, the start of sales in freely convertible currency and the approval of 28 measures to strengthen the socialist state enterprise.

Regarding the international context, he explained that the outlook for world economies is down compared to what was foreseen earlier this year.

According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, a general slowdown continues in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2019, with growth expected to be 0.1 percent, Gil Hernandez concluded.