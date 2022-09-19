90th anniversary of a Chinese Colony in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Sept 19 (ACN) The Chinese Colony of the province of Holguín celebrated its 90th anniversary this weekend with a number of activities, including tributes, presentations of research works, exhibitions, traditional dances and parades, as its nearly 170 members reassert their commitment to the conservation of historical and other traditions inherited from their ancestors, as well as to the constant development of close ties with provincial culture.



Among these events was the 12th Theoretical Scientific conference "Chinese Presence in Holguín" about the Asian country’s considerable influence on the region’s history and culture, which gathered locals, Chinese descendants and scholars.



Other papers and lectures addressed topics ranging from the presence of Chinese elements in local health care and preventive medicine to the survival of cross-cultural traditions related to Asian cuisine and craftsmanship, whereas several exhibitions outlined the development of Chinese culture since the arrival of the first emigrants until today.