University of Havana praises the 295th anniversary of its foundation





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) The University of Havana (U.H.) announced today a program of activities for the 295th anniversary of its founding on January 5, 2023, when it will recall to be the oldest university in Cuba and one of the first in the Americas.



The plan of events is intended to honor a worthy history and a present of revolutionary vanguard in the fields of knowledge and action, said Doctor of Science Miriam Nicado Garcia, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and rector of the university.



Due to the date, last May the post mortem awarding of the title of Doctor Honoris Causa to Juan Vela Valdes, its former rector, as well as the special category of merit professors to 18 educators in their respective faculties and the realization of the Summer School from June to July.



A series of exhibitions complete the initiatives, including the Adelaida de Juan Art Collection at the National Museum of Fine Arts, and the International Scientific Convention Saber UH 2023, May 29 to June 2 at the UH, ascribed to the Ministry of Higher Education and declared a National Monument on October 10, 1978.