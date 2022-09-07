Two thousand films registered for the Havana Film Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) Two thousand films, more than 300 scripts and more than 100 posters were registered for the 43rd edition of the International Festival of New Latin American Cinema in Havana, scheduled to be held December 1 to 11 this year.



Ramon Samada, president of the Cuban Film Institute, confirmed on Twitter those figures, which have as a reference the closing time of the call for entries, last August 30.



Applications for projects that are still in post-production and wish to participate in the Industry Section will remain open until September 10.



Among this year's novelties, the Board of Directors included the Diversity Award for the best Latin American work with queer themes (gender and sexual identity), which will be assessed by an independent jury appointed by the Festival.



The first International Festival of New Latin American Cinema was launched on December 3, 1979, with the aim of promoting the regular meeting of Latin American filmmakers, ensuring the joint presentation of fiction, documentary, cartoon and current affairs films, and contributing to their dissemination and worldwide circulation.