International Circus Festival concludes in Cuba





SANTAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Sep 5 (ACN) The 18th International Circus Festival Circuba 2022 concluded on Sunday with the awards gala at the Heredia Theater in Santiago de Cuba(eastern Cuba), after four days full of spectacle, magic and technical rigor, with the call "Never Stop Dreaming".



At the ceremony, the jury made up of relevant international and national circus artists awarded first place to the Havana Company, for the acrobatic swing act, second place to Joana Lokaichuk, from Germany, for her performance in the artistic discipline of arm wrestling and third place to Javier Jimenez, from Mexico, for his aerial ribbons.

Likewise, the Belarusian artists of the Arena Circus Arts Center, the clown Pirulete and the magician Jeison, both from Cuba, and the wheel act CYR, by the German Jiska Marlene, received collateral awards.



Steven Reyna, a participant from Peru, won the popularity award, while the Cuban Ronald Perez, the award of the state academy of circus arts of Berlin and that of the provincial council of the performing arts of Santiago de Cuba.



Pavel Kotov, senior casting director at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and president of the jury, told the Cuban News Agency the honor and happiness of being in Cuba and leading the team of international experts in charge of evaluating the best of the circus in the Caribbean island and abroad.



Created in 1981, this popular festival gathered the best representatives of this art to reaffirm the validity of the circus.