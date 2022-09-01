Félix Varela Order awarded to La Colmenita and Tin Cremata





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez decorated the Children's Theater Company La Colmenita and its director Carlos Alberto ‘Tin’ Cremata Malberti with the Felix Varela Order of the First Degree, bestowed by presidential decree at the request of the Cuban Ministry of Culture..



Fernando Rojas, Vice Minister of Culture, remarked that Cremata and his group consolidated their style during decades of hard work as the children grow up and strengthen their spirit until they become professional performers and good persons who radiate love wherever they go and can use art to turn historical events and people’s marks into a source of top-level entertainment and education.



Since it was established on February 14, 1990, La Colmenita has performed in Cuba and abroad, always fostering the best human values among children and teenagers and audiences in general.