Cuba to host iconic International Rumba Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug. 30 (ACN) The 14th edition of the International Timbalaye Festival La ruta de la rumba (The Route of Rumba), which is scheduled for 2022, will kick off on Aug. 31.



A colloquium from the Fernando Ortiz Foundation that will recall the African legacy in Cuban culture will be the starting point of the event, which will run until September 11 in all the country's cultural centers, Ulises Mora, president of the Festival, said today at a press conference.



He emphasized that the essence of the event will be its participation in the communities, which is where the collective intelligence and the culture from which the nation's rumbero groups are inspired are truly found.



This edition will have the special participation of the National Association of Italy-Cuba Friendship, to strengthen the ties between both countries, as well as the Mexican delegation, the president of the event stated.



He insisted that Timbalaye is part of the efforts and claims that are currently being made to declare the bata drums as intangible heritage of Cuba.



This festival is a project that, since its foundation in 1999, has defended and promoted nationally and internationally the values of Cuban rumba, as an artistic manifestation that since 2016 has been included in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.