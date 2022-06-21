After two years of missing, iconic Cuban composer sings in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanes will give a concert today in Havana, as part of his tour Dias de luz (Days of Light).



The event is eagerly awaited by his audience, which has been waiting for more than two years for a live performance by the author of Yolanda.



A press release from the Pablo Milanes Artistic Office, jointly with the Cuban Institute of Music (ICM), referred to the interest in making the presentation of this icon of Cuban music a massive show.



Dias de luz is the name Pablo Milanes has given to his tour with which, since 2021, tours several parts of the world such as the United States and Spain.



Along with Silvio Rodriguez and Noel Nicola, his music is one of the most representative of the Nueva Trova Movement and his lyrics have been included in more than 40 albums with popular Cuban songs that are known on a global level.