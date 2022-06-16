Cuba hosts 13th International Symposium on Education and Culture





MATANZAS, Cuba, Jun 15 (ACN) Academics from more than ten countries, mostly from the Americas, are participating in the 13th International Symposium on Education and Culture organized by the University of Matanzas (UM).



Elmys Escribano Hervis, chair of the organizing committee, said that more than 200 delegates will share their knowledge in this event, which seeks inter-institutional exchange and the socialization of good practices in favor of education and is attended by representatives from all Cuban universities and professors from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Spain.



The program features topics such as prospects for development, challenges facing educational sciences, ICT mediations, research in foreign languages, plans to boost post-COVID employment, teaching of agro-ecology, and the promotion of pedagogical talent, among others.

The Symposium is mainly intended to encourage debate and cooperation among professionals and institutions in the said fields.