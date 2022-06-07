Silvio Rodriguez performs touching concert in Mexico





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 7 (ACN) For Guadalupe Covarrubias, a Mexican lover of Cuban trova, Silvio Rodriguez's concert on Monday at the National Auditorium Mexico was emotional, endearing and beautiful journey accompanied by great musicians, she told the Cuban News Agency exclusively via WhatsApp.



Mexican and regional news agencies and newspapers echoed today the concert that Silvio offered for more than two hours and before 10,000 Mexicans, who met before with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, president of the country, and to whom he dedicated El Necio, an iconic song of the troubadour.



Eduardo Valtierra, author of the book Silvio Aprendiz de brujo ("Sorcerer's Apprentice") described the presentation as sublime and unforgettable, he said he cannot find the exact adjectives to describe the moving presentation of the troubadour with Niurka and Malva (Rodriguez), and the musicians who accompanied him.



A free concert is scheduled for the coming 10th at the Zocalo, as announced on Twitter by Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government of Mexico City, on the same day that, in 1971, a massacre of students (halconazo) took place in that city.



Silvio Rodriguez (San Antonio de los Baños- 1946) is recognized as the founder of the Nueva Trova in Cuba, his work reflects a song to reality, he has an extensive discography and is followed by thousands of people around the world.

