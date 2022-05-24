Cuba to resume Havana World Music Festival



HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) A new edition of the Havana World Music Festival (HWM) will be held May 26-28, an event that will bring together several young representatives of Cuban alternative music and artists from different countries of the world, after two years without holding the event in person due to the COVID-19.



Young Cuban groups, winners of previous editions of the HWM Primera Base contest, will share the stage with international guest artists: Tóke (Germany), Waahli (Canada), Bim Bum Balaton (Italy) and Rommel (Brazil), will be some of them.



Among the local guests, and after such a long time without performing live in front of their public, are singers and composers Carlos Varela and X Alfonso, who will perform songs from their most recent phonograms.



On the other hand, Fabrica de Arte Cubano will be the venue for the theoretical section of the festival and also for the Showcase of the artists shortlisted for Primera Base 2022.



Havana World Music is a great musical and cultural festival held every year in Havana. The festival welcomes artists from the most varied geographical, cultural and musical origins, being a true mixture of styles, colors, languages and sounds.