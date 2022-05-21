Cuba to participate at World Education Forum in London





Havana, Cuba May 20 (ACN) Ena Elsa Velazquez Cobiella, Cuban minister of education, began today a visit to London to attend the World Education Forum, to be held in that city May 22-25.



Barbara Montalvo Alvarez, Cuban ambassador to the United Kingdom, reported on Twitter about the arrival of the Cuban education minister in that European city, and noted that her work program will also include meetings with local personalities and friends of solidarity with Cuba.



The World Education Forum (EWF) will be attended by 112 ministers from 107 countries.



The program, through formal sessions and informal discussions, will dialogue on the planning and development of education to support individual and collective resilience, economic progress and the contribution that education can or should make in that regard.



It also aims to help develop the contexts of each country, and understand how we should build a stronger, bolder and better future.