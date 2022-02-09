Cuban Dancer Carlos Acosta and his Company Perform in Britain





Havana, Feb 8 (ACN) Acosta Dance company, led by outstanding Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta will open a season on February 9 in the UK presenting the “Cuban 100 Percent” project, marked by choreographies inspired in Cuban culture.



The presentations were scheduled by the Dance Consortium, an association of 20 large theaters promoting the best of international choreographic arts in the U.K.



The first scenario for Acosta Dance company will be Sadler’s Well of London, February 9-12, followed presentations at the Royal Concert Hall, in Nottingham on February 15 and 16, The Lowry, in Manchester Feb. 22 and 23; The New Theater, in Hull, Feb. 25 and 26; Marlow Theater in Canterbury on March 1 and 2, and the Theater Royal Plymouth, March 4 and 5.



The public will be able to enjoy the two most recent pieces of the company: “Liberto,” by Raul Reinoso, and “Hibrido,” by young choreographer Norge Cedeno.



The program also includes the pieces “Paysage, soudain la nuit,” by Swedish Pontus Lidberg; “Impronta,” by Catalonian María Rovira, and “De punta a cabo,” a piece based on the original by Cuban Alexis Fernandez.



The company will later travel to France to offer eight performances of the same program at Paris’ Chaillot Theater, during March.