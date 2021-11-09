Santiago de Cuba, a UNESCO Creative City of Music





Santiago de Cuba, Nov 8 (ACN) The United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organization (UNESCO) granted the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba the Creative City of Music condition on Monday, a news that spread very fast around this urban center.



Local artists and the people enjoy the inclusion of their city in the UNESCO 295-member list after provincial authorities and institutions jointly worked in the collection of records that illustrate the city’s music values.



The UNESCO title acknowledges the merits of a city where music reached fast and outstanding development, like Santiago which treasures several music styles like bolero or ballads, son, conga and trova with the main the most significant interpreters of such styles taking their music to foreign scenarios.



For the director of the Santiaguero Septet Fernando Dewar the UNESCO condition is a prize for the city and the country and for all those who defend the Son tune and won the Latin Grammy in 2015 and 2018 for the eastern city.



Local authorities will celebrate the event with a large cultural program including live concerts and fairs of music products.