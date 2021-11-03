Tenth edition of the international theater laboratory kicks off today





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) The International Laboratory Traspasos Escenicos ("Scenic Transfers") 2021 will be held from today until November 6 in its tenth edition, which will be both virtual and on-site.



This year, it will be dedicated to the theme: Urgent Presences and Theatricalities, and the meeting between creators, teachers, managers, students and researchers of the performing arts in Cuba and the world, will pay tribute, in besides to its tenth anniversary, to the 45th anniversary of the University of the Arts.



As part of the general program, the interested audience can find special interventions, video lectures and communications in different dialogue rooms on the performing arts, artistic practices, research, training and management of cultural processes in current times.



Outstanding creators, researchers, teachers and managers will present their experiences and evaluations on the repositioning assumed by the theater, in its multiple forms, in the face of the economic, cultural, social and political conditions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Thus, representatives from Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Spain, the United States, France, Mexico and Uruguay will share their experiences, along with Cubans from different provinces of the island.



The general program and the event, as well as all its activities, can be followed through the Traspasos Escenicos YouTube channel.