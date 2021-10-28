Cuba's National Ballet celebrates its 73rd anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) The National Ballet of Cuba (BNC), Cultural Heritage of the Nation and one of the most prestigious dance companies in the world, celebrates today its 73rd birthday as the company established in 1948 with Alicia Alonso as the main figure prepares to return to the stage.



“We commemorate this anniversary of the company by saluting its founders and committed to the inspiring task of continuing their legacy,” said prima ballerina and BNC general director Viengsay Valdés.



Their next presentations will be on December 4 and 5, at the Avellaneda Hall of the National Theater of Cuba with the pieces Danza de amor que se fue and Próspera, as part of the British Culture Week on the island.



From December 13 to 19, BNC will offer a varied neoclassical program that includes Love Fear Loss, Invierno and the Cuban premiere of the 7th Symphony, choreographed by Owe Scholz and with music by German Ludwig van Beethoven.



Viengsay mentioned that despite the interruption imposed by the pandemic, they dancers have made a great effort, which she called a new challenge given their specialized training, so that they recover their physical shape and feel everything they need to feel in order to dance.



“We also have to improve their discipline and professionalism and make the most of our rehearsals,” she stressed, “to keep showing that our artistic level will remain high regardless of the adversities (…) as befits our current generation of young dancers, whose dedication and sacrifice for the sake of perfection we are always demanding.”