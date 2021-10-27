Virtual architecture and city planning salon opens today





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) The 13th National Architecture and City Planning Salon begins today online with professionals from 12 provinces, a fact revealing of their interest despite the difficulties imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the Organizing Committee, a team of renowned professors and architects are evaluating 100 papers submitted for competition, 40 of them developed in Havana.



It was reported that 48 of the papers came from state enterprises and the remaining 52 from professionals of this field.



The winners will be announced on Friday, the last day of the presentations.



The 13th National Architecture and City Planning Salon, sponsored by the UNAICC’s Architecture Society, includes an exhibition and an academic meeting.



Established on December 3, 1983—in memory of Armando Mestre Martínez (1927-1956), who took part in the attack on the Moncada Barracks and the landing of the Granma yacht—the National Union of Architects and Construction Engineers of Cuba (UNAICC) is a 14,000-plus-member association of professional social interest of the Cuban civil society.



It is made up of five societies, to wit, Architecture, Hydraulic Engineering, Geosciences and Chemical Engineering applied to Construction, Civil Engineering and Mechanical, Electrical and Industrial Engineering applied to Construction.