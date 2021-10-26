Cuba hosts Ibero-American Congress of Thought





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) With the conference "Cultural war, decolonization and resistance", by writer and essayist Abel Prieto Jimenez, president of Casa de las Americas, opened its sessions on Monday the 16th edition of the Ibero-American Congress of Thought, as part of the 27th Ibero-American Culture Festival, held in Holguin (eastern Cuba), until the next day 30.



In the Telegram channel of the Congress, Abel Prieto exchanged on the omnipresence of new technologies, including social media, from where it is supposedly freer and protagonist of unprecedented cultural events.



From this space, the author of "Apuntes en torno a la guerra cultural" ("Notes on the cultural war") pointed out the need to make known the truth about Cuba on these platforms, without ignoring the "diabolical and sinister side" of them.



During this day, Jose Barreiros, anthropologist of the Somithsonian Institute of New York, spoke on "The great Rojas-Ramirez family and the cacique Panchito. Example of cultural resistance"; and the researcher and historian of Baracoa (eastern Cuba), Alejandro Hartman Matos, on the particularities of "The great Indo-Cuban family".



Another special moment of the Congress were the interventions of Milagros Rivera and Juan Camacho, members of the "Juan Rius Rivera" Puerto Rico-Cuba Solidarity Brigade, through the YouTube channel of the Casa de Iberoamerica, the institution sponsoring the event.



Created in 2004, under the auspices of the University of Holguin and the Holguin branch of the Fernando Ortiz House of Higher Studies, the Ibero-American Congress of Thought is one of the most important spaces of the Festival, gathering every year renowned researchers and academicians from several parts of the world to reflect on the Ibero-American and Caribbean cultural roots.