Díaz-Canel hails Cuban Culture Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez celebrated today on Twitter Cuban Culture Day, originated in one of the most relevant events in Cuban history: the first intonation of the National Anthem.



"The #DayOfCubanCulture is the day in which the ultimate song of the nation was written on the saddle of a horse, the idea that ‘to die for the Homeland is to live’, never to be relinquished,” he wrote.



In another tweet, Diaz-Canel referred to the importance of saving culture from everything that could damage its essence.



Cuba celebrates Cuban Culture Day every year on October 20 in remembrance of the date when the Bayamo Anthem was first sung in 1868.