Cuban president congratulates 2021 National Radio and Television award winners





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez congratulated Danylo Sirio López, vice president of the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television (ICRT), and the recently deceased actor Manuel Porto, both winners of the 2021 National Radio and Television Award.



In his official Twitter account, the Cuban president described the recognition as well-deserved and based on the unconditional dedication of both figures, whom he described, respectively, as “an indispensable all-rounder of the sector” and “great among the great artists of Cuba”.



Danylo Sirio López began his professional work in Cuban TV in 1969 and eventually became an outstanding director. He is currently vice president of the ICRT.



Manuel Porto, recently deceased due to COVID-19, had an intense career of more than 50 years as an actor, mainly in television programs. He won numerous awards and earned the admiration and respect of audiences and critics alike.