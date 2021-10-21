14th International Hip Hop Symposium kicks off today





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 20 (ACN) The 14th International Hip Hop Symposium will be held online until October 25 with a program of activities that includes workshops, panels and DJ sessions.



The opening words at 10:00 a.m. today will be delivered by Ruben Marin Maning, director of the Cuban Rap Agency (ACR)—one of the institutions in charge of organizing the event—followed by a session by Dj Ren and then the BITS workshop Starting from scratch, led by the Venezuelan Dj Magnoscrito, one of the international guests.



There will be another session led by Dj Erick and, at 1:30 p.m., a workshop on Controversies and Objectives of Hip Hop culture. The day will close with a performance by the well-known Cuban rappers La Reyna and La Real.



This year, the Symposium will be entirely held online for the first time. All the events and activities will be available on the Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Telegram pages of the ACR, the Ministry of Culture and the Cuban Institute of Music (ICM).



The 14th Symposium, which is part of the celebrations for Cuban Culture Day in the field of music, is dedicated to the Dj’s and their role within the hip hop culture, and particularly to a major pioneer of this movement in Cuba, Malcoms Junco Duffay, who died just a few months ago.