Cuba attends international tourism fair in Hungary



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) The international tourism fair in Hungary opened at the Hungexpo fairgrounds in Budapest, capital city, with the presence of a Cuban delegation, headed by David Lobaina, representative for Central Europe of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR).



The Cuban stand offers the public information about the campaign "Authentic Cuba", led by MINTUR, specialists and tour operators with the aim of showing the world the potential of Cuba as a safe destination for visitors.

The opening ceremony was also attended by the Cuban ambassador to the European nation, Alicia Elvira Corredera Morales, and was chaired by Gabor Ganczer, CEO of Hungexpo; Gergely Karacsony, mayor of Budapest and the Italian ambassador, Massimo Rustico, guest of honor.

The Cuban diplomatic office to Hungary also hosts other collateral activities of the event, including a meeting with the top managers of the company "Seven Secrets", which is dedicated to the luxury hotel industry, as well as an informative meeting with the tour operators who have working relations with Cuban consulate and specialized journalists in tourism.