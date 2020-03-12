Cuba, guest of honor at two important events in Argentina



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Cuba will be the guest of honor at two major events to be held this year in Argentina: the 46th International Book Fair and the 25th Latin American International Tourism Fair.



The literary event, one of the most important cultural events in Buenos Aires, will be held April 30 to May 18, with the presence of prominent writers, including Spanish journalist Arturo Perez-Reverte, Gael Faye from Burundi, and Italian Sandro Veronesi.

This year the guest of honor will be Havana, which received this privilege from Barcelona, the guest city in 2019, the official website of the event published.

On the other hand, the international tourism fair of Latin America, to be held September 26-29, and which with 25 years of work, is synonymous of modern tourism, business, technology and innovation, will have Cuban tourism as the center of its activities, according to its website.

This Fair is a guarantee of destination positioning, contact with strategic partners, suppliers and references of the tourism industry, as well as a space where to hold business rounds, the promotion of technological innovations and an exchange space for delegations from more than 50 countries.