Alex Ubago to perform for the first time in Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) The outstanding Spanish singer-songwriter Alex Ubago will perform for the first time in Cuba, as he will be one of the special guests at the 10th edition of the Festival Un Puente hacia La Habana (A Bridge to Havana), to be held April 26 to May 10 this year.



According to the official Facebook of the Festival, Ubago will perform in Cuba along with his fellow countrymen Carlos Torres and the duo Andy and Lucas as part of the program of this traveling event.

The Spanish artists will also have the opportunity to share the stage with Cuban musicians such as David Blanco and Jorge Luis Robaina with their group Karamba, organizers and sponsors of the musical event.

The Spanish artist, who has sold more than three million albums worldwide, has earned several awards throughout his artistic career, including the Latin Grammy, Double Diamond Record in the World, Platinum Records, Gold Records, as well as a Billboard Award in 2005.