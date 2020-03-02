International circus festival kicks off in Havana



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) With a varied program of presentations, workshops, tours and other actions, the 6th Pista Joven International Circus Festival will start in Havana, March 2-6.



The event will take place at the National Circus School (ENC by its Spanish acronym) and the Trompoloco Tent for the performances of acrobats, clowns, jugglers, magicians, tightrope walkers and other specialties, Prensa Latina reported.

It is organized by the ENC, the Cuban National Circus, Circuba and the National Center of Art Schools (CNEART by its Spanish acronym), of the Ministry of Culture, and will host on this occasion more than 30 artists from half a dozen countries in the 24 works approved for competition.

The event will launch an initiative aimed at founding a Latin American Circus School to be based in Cuba, with funding from involved projects in the region.