Eusebio Leal Calls to Preserve Unity of the Nation

SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Oct 10 (acn) Eusebio Leal, City Historian for the city of Havana called on the population on Tuesday at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery in Santiago de Cuba for unity and maintain the legacy of the forefathers of the Homeland.

During the political activity and military ceremony in which the remains of Carlos Manuel de Cespedes and Mariana Grajales were buried in a different location with the presence of President Raul Castro, Leal praised the life and work of the great Forefathers of the Homeland.

He also explained how Fidel subordinated all his talent and good to the ideal of continuing with the path of the those that founded the Homeland in a Revolution that began on October 10th, 1868, and lasted until our times.

Remembering the life of Cespedes, he highlighted the independence leader as a politician, educated and loyal. His beloved son Oscar, explained, was captured by the enemy and offering Cespedes to give up his ideals in exchange for the life of his son, responded that Oscar was not his only son, he was the father of all the Cuban people that have died for the Revolution.

Regarding Mariana Grajales, born on July 12th, 1815 in Santiago de Cuba, Leal said that she joined the first struggle for independence days after its initiation swearing that her husband and sons would fight for their Homeland or die in the struggle.

Leal said that today we remember with profound pride, like the mother of the Maceos and woman that broke the barriers of her race and time, genuine of national identity that the Heroine of the Sierra Vilma Espin continued with patriotism and humanism, continuing her example.

Concluding the activity, President Raul Castro together with leaders of the Party and Government placed white roses before the tomb of Mariana Grajales, Mother of the Cuban people, Carlos Manuel de Cespedes Monument, Jose Marti Mausoleum and the stone that treasures the ashes of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro.

They also paid tribute to the Martyrs of the 26th of July and internationalist combatants.