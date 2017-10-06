España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Friday 06 de October de 2017 04:38 pm
Raúl Castro receives the Executive Secretary of ECLAC

Raúl Castro receives the Executive Secretary of ECLACHAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) Cuban President Raúl Castro Ruz received on Thursday afternoon Mrs. Alicia Bárcena Ibarra, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), who is visiting Cuba.

In an atmosphere of cordiality, they discussed the regional situation and the impact caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria, as well as the earthquakes that affected Mexico. Ms. Bárcena transferred the General of the Army her gratitude for the support for the celebration of the 56th Board of Directors of the Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean, under ways in Havana.

The Cuban side in the meeting included Vice-President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Economy and Planning, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.

