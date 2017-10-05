Seven Cubans to play in Professional Volleyball Leagues

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 5 (acn) Six Cuban volleyball players signed contracts to play in the 2017-2018 professional season in Argentina.



Outside hitter Osniel Melgarejo, opposite hitter Dariel Albo and middle blocker Livan Osoria were hired by the club Universidad Nacional Tres de Febrero; outside hitter Miguel Angel Lopez and setter Adrian Goide will play for the Neuquen Gigantes del Sur, and outside hitter Javier Jimenez will be in the ranks of the Obras de San Juan, squad where Osoria played last season.

Ariel Sainz, head of the Cuban Volleyball Federation, told ACN that the boys will come to Cuba at the end of the first stage of the Argentine league, in mid-December, to attend the NORCECA men's world championship qualifying repechage tournament, to be held in Havana from January 5 to 7, 2018, and one day later they will return to the South American country.

A seventh Cuban player, opposite hitter Miguel David Gutierrez, will sign a contract today to play for the Porto Ravenna Volley, club belonging to the prestigious Italian League.

"The players are physically and mentally prepared to face this challenge and the intention is always to keep our main players in scenarios that project them to top-level clubs," Sainz said.