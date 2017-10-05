Tropical Storm Slowly Continues Heading Northwest

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (acn) The Meteorology Institute issued on Wednesday afternoon the second tropical storm advisory on the 16th tropical depression of the current season.





During the afternoon of Wednesday, the tropical depression has maintained similar path and velocity.

At 6 pm this afternoon the central region of the system was located at 12.6 degrees North latitude and 82.6 West longitude, 100 kilometers west of San Andres, Colombia.

The storm is moving 11 kilometers per hour northwest and has sustained maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour with superior gusts.

The tropical depression will continue gaining in organization and intensity and will probably turn into a tropical storm in the next 12 to 24 hours.

The Meteorology Institute will issue its next advisory report at 6am on Thursday.