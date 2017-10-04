Cuban Women Scientists earn the Sofia Kovalievskaya Award

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (acn) A group of Cuban women researchers received the Sofia Kovalievskaya Award in its seventh edition, prize conferred by the Foundation named after the famous Russian feminist and scientist of the 19th century.



Beatriz Marcheco, from the Center for Medical Genetics; Martha Ana Castro, from the Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute; and Mayra Paulina Hernandez, from the Institute of Materials Science and Technology, were the prizewinners.

PhD. Lilliam Alvarez, president of the Commission of Scientific Women of the Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC by its Spanish acronym), congratulated the distinguished specialists in a ceremony held at Havana University.

Promoted by the aforementioned organization, this award aims to stimulate a greater presence of women in science and technology sectors in developing nations, and in Cuba it began to be granted since 2003.

Sofia Kovalievskaya (Moscow 1850-1891) was the first woman in the world to get a PhD. in Mathematics, in August 1874, and became one of the few women who has had a very remarkable place in the history of this science.