Havana, Saturday 30 de September de 2017 03:03 am
Created on Friday, 29 September 2017 14:16 | Hits: 255 | Yoandry
Russian company will sign 1.8 billion Euros contract to restore Cuban railwaysHAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (acn) Russian business group RZD intends to modernize Cuban railway infrastructure, for which it will sign a contract of 1.8 billion euros, local media reported today.

In their visit to Havana, Russian officials expressed their interest in completely rehabilitating the Havana-Santiago de Cuba railway line, with a length of 835 kilometers, said a report from the local TV news .

The modernization project also includes the Santa Clara-Cienfuegos stretch, the southern line from Havana to Jovellanos, in Matanzas province, and the railroad junction giving access to the capital.

According to the information, the final agreement will be signed next November in Havana.

 

