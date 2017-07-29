Rangers extinguish wild fire in Cuban National Park

Share

GUANTANAMO, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) A large fire that destroyed over 300 hectare of woods in the Humbolt National Park in Cuba´s easternmost province of Guantanamo was finally extinguished by rangers after a week of hard work.

Rolando Villaverde, forestry expert, told Cuba News Agency that fire started in an area close to the largest Cuban river, Toa, and spread over two municipalities.

The area was next to one that also suffered a fire two years ago, and it was probably caused by lightning. The rangers still don't know the extension of the damages, but estimates place them about 300 hectare, the expert said.

Pines and evergreen forest cover this region, and the lack of roads made the efforts to contain the fire extremely difficult for the brigades of rangers organized to fight it.