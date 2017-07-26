Cuban Pioneers recreate Attack on the Moncada Barracks

Share

SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 26 (acn) 160 pioneers and young people from Santiago de Cuba city recreated the attack on the Moncada Barracks, historic fact that marked the last stage of the Cuban Revolution.



The symbolic assault was attended by Lazaro Exposito, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province, main leaders of the territory and relatives of martyrs and combatants of the Revolution.

The provincial baseball team and foreign tourists also witnessed the homage at 5:15 am, hour in which more than hundred young men led by Fidel Castro attacked on July 26, 1953, the second most important fortress in the country.

Raquel Rodriguez, a student at Roberto Lamela Elementary School, said it is a great honor to represent the heroes of that deed, who started the small engine that propelled the great one of the Revolution, with which the new Cuban generation is committed.

Then, provincial leaders laid wreaths on the monument that keeps the remains of those who died on those events, at Santa Ifigenia cemetery, in the name of the Councils of State and Ministers and their president, as well as the Cuban people.

They also placed white roses in the mausoleum to Cuba´s National Hero José Martí, recognized by Fidel as the intellectual author of the Moncada events, and flowers at the monolith that treasures the ashes of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution.