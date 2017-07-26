España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Wednesday 26 de July de 2017 01:16 pm
Home Cuba Cuban Pioneers recreate Attack on the Moncada Barracks

Cuban Pioneers recreate Attack on the Moncada Barracks

Created on Wednesday, 26 July 2017 12:57 | Hits: 39 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Cuban Pioneers recreate Attack on the Moncada BarracksSANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 26 (acn) 160 pioneers and young people from Santiago de Cuba city recreated the attack on the Moncada Barracks, historic fact that marked the last stage of the Cuban Revolution.

The symbolic assault was attended by Lazaro Exposito, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province, main leaders of the territory and relatives of martyrs and combatants of the Revolution.
The provincial baseball team and foreign tourists also witnessed the homage at 5:15 am, hour in which more than hundred young men led by Fidel Castro attacked on July 26, 1953, the second most important fortress in the country.
Raquel Rodriguez, a student at Roberto Lamela Elementary School, said it is a great honor to represent the heroes of that deed, who started the small engine that propelled the great one of the Revolution, with which the new Cuban generation is committed.
Then, provincial leaders laid wreaths on the monument that keeps the remains of those who died on those events, at Santa Ifigenia cemetery, in the name of the Councils of State and Ministers and their president, as well as the Cuban people.
They also placed white roses in the mausoleum to Cuba´s National Hero José Martí, recognized by Fidel as the intellectual author of the Moncada events, and flowers at the monolith that treasures the ashes of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution.

 

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).